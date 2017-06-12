Brooklyn's BangOn!NYC throws 3-day music festival in the Pennsylvania woods
From the warehouses of Williamsburg to the pastures of Pennsylvania, BangOn!NYC has established itself as a staple of the Brooklyn music scene having thrown many legendary parties. The event production company prides itself on not only bringing in a stellar lineup of artists, but also on creating an immersive, interactive and innovative experience for its guests.
