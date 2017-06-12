Brooklyn writer for The Daily Banter competing on 'Jeopardy!' Monday
Brooklynites get a chance to root for the home team this Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. when Gowanus resident Jeremy Fassler, a writer for The Daily Banter , will be competing on "Jeopardy!," the top-rated quiz show on TV. Fassler, who writes on political topics, told the Brooklyn Eagle on Thursday, "I loved doing it and I feel really lucky to have been chosen to appear on the show."
