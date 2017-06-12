Brooklyn writer for The Daily Banter ...

Brooklyn writer for The Daily Banter competing on 'Jeopardy!' Monday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklynites get a chance to root for the home team this Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. when Gowanus resident Jeremy Fassler, a writer for The Daily Banter , will be competing on "Jeopardy!," the top-rated quiz show on TV. Fassler, who writes on political topics, told the Brooklyn Eagle on Thursday, "I loved doing it and I feel really lucky to have been chosen to appear on the show."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 11 min Bring Back Arod 337,700
In which online shop do you prefer to buy all f... 1 hr Vallaby 1
Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11) 1 hr 2 Dogs 1,111
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 2 hr Princess Hey 16,703
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Tue BOBBY151 137
News Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican ... Jun 13 Question 2
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 10 Rocky 136
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,792,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC