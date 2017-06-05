Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition Spring Show and Performances

Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition 's 2017 Spring Art Shows Rites of Spring Wide Open 8 Recycle 2017 Saturday, June 10th, 2017 and Sunday, June 11th, 2017 There are certain rites of spring that define the season - the blossoming Cherry Esplanade at BBG, the return of ice cream cones and rose wine, and for the artists and patrons of the Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition spring time signals a fresh new season of art shows and performances.

