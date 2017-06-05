Brooklyn Today June 6: When a Ferry Horn Sounds Like a French Horn
Meanwhile, Republican mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis will head to Sunset Park to march in a Puerto Rican Day Parade , and a highly-strung battle plays out in the underground Brooklyn music scene. The Old Guard on the Brooklyn waterfront adjusts with good humor to newcomers, and the Cosmos continue their winning streak with flying colors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
