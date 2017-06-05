Brooklyn Today June 5: Where Do Our A...

Brooklyn Today June 5: Where Do Our Apple Cores Go?

THE LEDE: Welcome to the week, Brooklyn! Post-weekend, we take a long look at those brown composting bins that are appearing across the city, and we consider NYC's large scale plan to transform food waste into gas. Then, one reporter delivers a longform piece on one of the few NYC communities that voted for Donald Trump --Russian Jews.

