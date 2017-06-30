Brooklyn Today June 29: Whose Name Will Replace the Watchtower Sign?

THE LEDE: Good morning, Brooklyn! There will be more than one big change to Brooklyn's skyline in the near future, and the end is near for the Rent Guidelines Board's rent freeze. The Bedford-Union Armory redevelopment encounters yet another hurdle, and with Paul Massey unexpectedly out of the race for the GOP nomination for mayoral candidate, Nicole Malliotakis is very likely in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.