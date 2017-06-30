Brooklyn Today June 29: Whose Name Will Replace the Watchtower Sign?
THE LEDE: Good morning, Brooklyn! There will be more than one big change to Brooklyn's skyline in the near future, and the end is near for the Rent Guidelines Board's rent freeze. The Bedford-Union Armory redevelopment encounters yet another hurdle, and with Paul Massey unexpectedly out of the race for the GOP nomination for mayoral candidate, Nicole Malliotakis is very likely in.
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|5 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|10
|alot you can learn with good out of town people
|21 hr
|trump use foul la...
|1
|we love our media news coverage
|Wed
|we love news media
|1
|rand paul for president
|Jun 27
|rand paul for pre...
|1
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|Jun 26
|tester
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 24
|Bob 189
|138
|Albanian men (Mar '12)
|Jun 23
|5312abcd
|13
