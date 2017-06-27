Brooklyn Today June 28: Grab Your Swo...

Brooklyn Today June 28: Grab Your Sword and Hide the Sheep

THE LEDE: Good morning, Brooklyn! Legislators are returning to Albany today for an extraordinary session, and at least the fourth body since 2014 surfaces in Brooklyn Bridge Park . One of the tallest skyscrapers to ever appear in the borough will rise in Downtown Brooklyn , but don't think Brooklyn leads the city in new apartment construction.

