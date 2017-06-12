Brooklyn Today June 15: How Long Does...

Brooklyn Today June 15: How Long Does It Take to Go From Traditional to Trendy?

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

THE LEDE: Good morning! One group angles to plant Brooklyn and NYC's next big park in a rather unexpected location. One month after the passage of the Freelance Isn't Free Act , three full-time freelancers offer their tips, and the NYC Ferry links traditional and trendy Brooklyn neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12) 3 min ILAL 1,359
Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11) 6 min ILAL 2,244
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 14 min Paul Yanks 337,684
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 23 min The Feed Store Boys 4,070
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Tue BOBBY151 137
News Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican ... Tue Question 2
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 10 Rocky 136
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Libya
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,811 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC