Brooklyn Tenants Suing Landlord Looking to Dump Massive Portfolio
Tenants of a Brooklyn landlord currently trying to sell off what's billed as the second largest collection of buildings ever up for grabs in New York City say that landlord has left them to live in squalor - without heat, hot water or gas and surrounded by vermin, leaks and mold. The long-time residents, who turned down recent buyout offers in four buildings owned by Silvershore Properties , rallied outside Brooklyn Housing Court before filing four separate lawsuits against their landlord Tuesday morning.
