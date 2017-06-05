Brooklyn Republican Party endorses Ray Denaro for District 47 City Council
The Brooklyn Republican Party has voted to endorse Ray Denaro for City Council. Denaro will run in District 47, which covers B ensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate.
