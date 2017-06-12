Brooklyn pols express alarm about Pue...

Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican referendum, Haitian protected status

There are 2 comments on the The Brooklyn Daily Eagle story from 13 hrs ago, titled Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican referendum, Haitian protected status.

Brooklyn officials expressed alarm on Sunday about events affecting Puerto Rico and Haiti, the birthplaces of thousands of Brooklyn residents. U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez had harsh words for the referendum on statehood held Sunday in Puerto Rico.

julio vazquez

Dade City, FL

#1 42 min ago
it about time statehood is comeing to puerto rico.get get all the crooks out.??????

Question

United States

#2 23 min ago
How many Electoral Votes does Puerto Rico offer?
