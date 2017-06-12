Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican referendum, Haitian protected status
Brooklyn officials expressed alarm on Sunday about events affecting Puerto Rico and Haiti, the birthplaces of thousands of Brooklyn residents. U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez had harsh words for the referendum on statehood held Sunday in Puerto Rico.
#1 42 min ago
it about time statehood is comeing to puerto rico.get get all the crooks out.??????
United States
#2 23 min ago
How many Electoral Votes does Puerto Rico offer?
