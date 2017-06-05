Brooklyn pol gets special treatment to avoid reporters at trial
Diana Richardson, 33, had a brief court appearance in Brooklyn Criminal Court for her Nov. 5 arrest stemming from assaulting her son because of his grades. Assemblywoman Diana Richardson may be facing up to a year on Rikers Island for beating her 12-year-old son with a broomstick - but that did not stop her from using her political privileges to evade reporters Friday.
