Brooklyn native serves in Pearl Harbor 75 years after WWII attack
A Brooklyn native and 2003 Samuel J. Tilden High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy in the same location that drew the U.S. into World War II. Chief Petty Officer Stephen Sinclair, a logistics specialist, is serving where U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters is located.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|43 min
|Reverend Laidlaw ...
|8,580
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|46 min
|Paul Yanks
|337,868
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|50 min
|The Bronx Cheer-Lady
|4,220
|Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14)
|57 min
|The Bronx Cheer-Lady
|23
|Albanian men (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|5312abcd
|13
|Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag...
|Thu
|Pat Ed Jones
|1
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|Wed
|IescapedNAM-legs
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|BOBBY151
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC