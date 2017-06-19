Brooklyn native serves in Pearl Harbo...

Brooklyn native serves in Pearl Harbor 75 years after WWII attack

The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

A Brooklyn native and 2003 Samuel J. Tilden High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy in the same location that drew the U.S. into World War II. Chief Petty Officer Stephen Sinclair, a logistics specialist, is serving where U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters is located.

