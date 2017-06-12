Brooklyn man in coma after stranger p...

Brooklyn man in coma after stranger punches him off bike

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Domingo Tapia was punched wile riding a bike in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn, NY. He is now in coma at Kings County Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 44 min John-K 314,611
News Woman: Casino offered steak dinner instead of $... 1 hr Parden Pard 2
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr Doug77 16,710
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr jimi-yank 45,001
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 13 BOBBY151 137
News Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican ... Jun 13 Question 2
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 10 Rocky 136
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC