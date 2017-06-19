Brooklyn man dies weeks after hospita...

Brooklyn man dies weeks after hospital declares him dead against family's wishes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A Brooklyn man died three weeks after a hospital declared him dead against the wishes of his Orthodox Jewish family. Yechezkel Nakar's heart stopped beating Tuesday, creating consensus on his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr jimi-yank 337,934
News These are the dumbest restaurant names ever 1 hr tester 4
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr jimi-yank 45,077
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr John-K 314,711
ByteFence- Sofia-customer service representavie 8 hr Total pricks at B... 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Sat Bob 189 138
Albanian men (Mar '12) Fri 5312abcd 13
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,741 • Total comments across all topics: 282,032,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC