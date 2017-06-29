Brooklyn House of Detention Could Exp...

Brooklyn House of Detention Could Expand to Aid Rikers Closure: Official

14 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

At least one City Councilman has put out the welcome mat following Mayor Bill de Blasio's call for help on his 10-year plan to shutter the problem-ridden Rikers Island and move inmates to local jails in the boroughs. Stephen Levin, who represents Boerum Hill, said he's open to exploring an expansion of the neighborhood's 800-bed House of Detention that looms over Atlantic Avenue and Smith Street down the street from his district office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

