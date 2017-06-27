Brooklyn gun store clerk shoots thief...

Brooklyn gun store clerk shoots thief who pepper-sprayed him

13 hrs ago

Police investigate at DF Brothers Sports Center on New Utrecht Ave. near 79th St. in Bensonhurst on Wednesday after a would-be thief pepper-sprayed the clerk after being asked to show his gun permit. The crook then smashed a gun case with a hammer and tried to steal two guns.

