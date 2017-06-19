Brooklyn diocese announces sex abuse compensation program
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn announced Thursday it is setting up a compensation program for victims of past sexual abuse by priests, modeled after a program the larger New York archdiocese started last year. "I am well aware that no amount of money will ever heal the scars of abuse, but this program is a concrete expression of our contrition and our desire to make amends, Bishop Nicholas DiMarzo said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philando Castile and Otto Warmbier Both Citizen...
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|9
|Make your Hogs happier God!
|3 hr
|doG mnDaed lHyo r...
|1
|Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag...
|14 hr
|Pat Ed Jones
|1
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|Wed
|IescapedNAM-legs
|1
|i need help porn star problem
|Wed
|oOf
|1
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 19
|dark voice alley cat
|137
|Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po...
|Jun 19
|Louis Farrakhan
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|BOBBY151
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC