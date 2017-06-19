Brooklyn diocese announces sex abuse ...

Brooklyn diocese announces sex abuse compensation program

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn announced Thursday it is setting up a compensation program for victims of past sexual abuse by priests, modeled after a program the larger New York archdiocese started last year. "I am well aware that no amount of money will ever heal the scars of abuse, but this program is a concrete expression of our contrition and our desire to make amends, Bishop Nicholas DiMarzo said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philando Castile and Otto Warmbier Both Citizen... 1 hr Wall specialist 9
Make your Hogs happier God! 3 hr doG mnDaed lHyo r... 1
Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag... 14 hr Pat Ed Jones 1
News These are the dumbest restaurant names ever Wed IescapedNAM-legs 1
i need help porn star problem Wed oOf 1
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 19 dark voice alley cat 137
News Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po... Jun 19 Louis Farrakhan 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 13 BOBBY151 137
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC