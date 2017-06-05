Brooklyn dad killed innocent man over...

Brooklyn dad killed innocent man over missing daughter: cops

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A gun-toting Brooklyn dad, desperate to bring his runaway daughter home, wound up in a world of trouble after taking the law into his own hands - and killing a man who had nothing to do with her disappearance. Paul Davis, 49, was charged with murder after police say he fatally shot one man and wounded another while hunting for his missing 16-year-old daughter Nyasia last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Steve Sicilia brainwash his neighbors on 20... 10 min Agent8546 1
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 14 min Carlos 44,888
You too can be a reality winner! 33 min Poster 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 35 min weaponX 314,482
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 40 min Ed Norton 3,882
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 2 Yayaya 135
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... Jun 2 Al Goldstein 17
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,553,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC