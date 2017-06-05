Brooklyn college student played hero in London terror attack
A college student from Brooklyn was in a London pub during Saturday's terror attack - and ended up wrapping his belt around a badly wounded man's head to stanch the bleeding, the teen's dad told The Post on Monday. Mark Kindschuh, 19, was having drinks with friends at the Borough Market pub, Wheatsheaf, when the chaos broke out and dozens of people ran into the bar for safety, his father said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|13 min
|BHJ Rules
|44,876
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|21 min
|NEMO the Brilliant
|3,881
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|29 min
|Bring Back Rex
|13,927
|Where is the President
|58 min
|Black Zilla
|116
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Fri
|Yayaya
|135
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|Fri
|Al Goldstein
|17
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|May 30
|Joey b
|818
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC