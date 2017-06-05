Brooklyn college student played hero ...

Brooklyn college student played hero in London terror attack

3 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A college student from Brooklyn was in a London pub during Saturday's terror attack - and ended up wrapping his belt around a badly wounded man's head to stanch the bleeding, the teen's dad told The Post on Monday. Mark Kindschuh, 19, was having drinks with friends at the Borough Market pub, Wheatsheaf, when the chaos broke out and dozens of people ran into the bar for safety, his father said.

