Brooklyn College Presents the 12th Annual Weasel Festival Hosted by the Public Theater
The Department of Theater at Brooklyn College is one of New York City's outstanding institutions in the training of theater artists. With the assistance of a generous grant from the Tow Foundation, the Department of Theater in conjunction with the MFA Playwriting Program, headed by co-coordinators Mac Wellman and Erin Courtney , will present the annual Weasel Festival, hosted by The Public Theater .
