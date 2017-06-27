Brooklyn Bar Association Foundation L...

Brooklyn Bar Association Foundation Law Committee reaches out to public on landlord and tenant law

9 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

The Brooklyn Bar Association's Foundation Law Committee hosted a free and public event on Monday titled "Landlord Tenant Law: Know Your Rights," where attorneys gave a presentation on landlord and tenant proceedings at the Brooklyn Bar Association headquarters. The event was co-sponsored by the Volunteer Lawyers Project and the BBA's Lawyer Referral Service.

