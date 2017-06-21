BRIC's Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival to Feature Garth Fagan Dance
BRIC will present Tony- and Olivier Award-winning Garth Fagan Dance on Friday, June 30. The performance, which takes place at the Prospect Park Bandshell is free to the public and begins at 7:30 P.M. Garth Fagan Dance has changed the landscape of movement with its innovative blend of modern dance, ballet, Afro-Caribbean and social dance. Jamaica born and educated in Detroit, Fagan "fuses technical virtuosity with conceptual depth" by imbuing his work with the characters, issues, and cultural climate of his surroundings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|3 hr
|IescapedNAM-legs
|1
|i need help porn star problem
|13 hr
|oOf
|1
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 19
|dark voice alley cat
|137
|Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po...
|Jun 19
|Louis Farrakhan
|2
|General lee
|Jun 17
|Rustyredtail
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|BOBBY151
|137
|Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican ...
|Jun 13
|Question
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC