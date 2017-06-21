BRIC's Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival to Feature Garth Fagan Dance

BRIC will present Tony- and Olivier Award-winning Garth Fagan Dance on Friday, June 30. The performance, which takes place at the Prospect Park Bandshell is free to the public and begins at 7:30 P.M. Garth Fagan Dance has changed the landscape of movement with its innovative blend of modern dance, ballet, Afro-Caribbean and social dance. Jamaica born and educated in Detroit, Fagan "fuses technical virtuosity with conceptual depth" by imbuing his work with the characters, issues, and cultural climate of his surroundings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.