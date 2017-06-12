Brannan gains ally in fight for city ...

Brannan gains ally in fight for city subway control

6 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

City Council candidate Justin Brannan's proposal to have New York City take control over the running of the subways and buses has gained an important ally. Councilmember Daniel Dromm recently introduced a resolution in the City Council calling on New York state to give control of MTA's subways and buses to the city.

