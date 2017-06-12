Brannan gains ally in fight for city subway control
City Council candidate Justin Brannan's proposal to have New York City take control over the running of the subways and buses has gained an important ally. Councilmember Daniel Dromm recently introduced a resolution in the City Council calling on New York state to give control of MTA's subways and buses to the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|9 min
|jimi-yank
|337,543
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|36 min
|Susanm
|16,688
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|37 min
|Susanm
|18,052
|TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER Blocked Again !
|38 min
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|17
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 10
|Rocky
|136
|Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|5
|Fulton Street (Feb '09)
|Jun 8
|Barbara
|3
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 2
|Yayaya
|135
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC