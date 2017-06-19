BPs Adams, Diaz: Brooklyn and Bronx kids deserve equal access to Gifted & Talented school programs
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. released a report on Wednesday outlining their proposals to eliminate disparities in gifted education in New York City. They presented their findings at Tweed Courthouse alongside task force members Steven Francisco and Geneal Chacon .
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache...
|1 min
|I need a new lans...
|11
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 min
|the don
|337,852
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|10 min
|Bruser
|8,579
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|11 min
|NEMO
|4,217
|Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag...
|23 hr
|Pat Ed Jones
|1
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|Wed
|IescapedNAM-legs
|1
|i need help porn star problem
|Wed
|oOf
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|BOBBY151
|137
