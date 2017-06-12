Bicyclist deaths & police response
In April 2016, Lauren Davis, 34, was killed by a driver on Classon Ave. in Brooklyn. Initial NYPD statements said she was biking in the wrong direction when the crash occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12)
|2 min
|ILAL
|1,359
|Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11)
|5 min
|ILAL
|2,244
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|13 min
|Paul Yanks
|337,684
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|22 min
|The Feed Store Boys
|4,070
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Tue
|BOBBY151
|137
|Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican ...
|Tue
|Question
|2
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 10
|Rocky
|136
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC