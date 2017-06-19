"Bed-Stuy's Best 2017"

Academic excellence and community life were in abundance at the Job Corps Center in Bedford - Stuyvesant as Community Board 3 hosted its, now annual, "Bed-Stuy's Best 2017" event last week. The theme of the event was "A Celebration of Excellence in Education".

