Bail denied for Brooklyn corrections officer accused of abusing female inmates
A federal court judge in Brooklyn denied a second request for bail on Wednesday in the case of a federal corrections officer accused of allegedly sexually abusing and threatening female prisoners at the Brooklyn federal facility. Eugenio Perez, a 46-year-old lieutenant at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, was back in court on Wednesday in an attempt to be released from prison on bail.
