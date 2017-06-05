Autopsy of brother of man who killed Brooklyn boy inconclusive
In this Aug. 4, 2011 file photo, Levi Aron, accused of abducting and dismembering 8-year-old boy Leiby Kletzky, is arraigned in Brooklyn criminal court in New York. He later pleaded guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|23 min
|Arnie for Prez
|63,704
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|13,929
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|44,881
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 2
|Yayaya
|135
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|Jun 2
|Al Goldstein
|17
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|May 30
|Joey b
|818
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|May 29
|Cabbage
|6
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC