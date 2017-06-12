Attack from patient leaves NYC psych ...

Attack from patient leaves NYC psych ward worker questioning job

12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Whether on your phone or delivered to your doorstep, the Daily News brings you award-winning coverage of the latest in news, sports, entertainment and more. NYC psych ward worker who was attacked by patient says she can't bear idea of returning to job as violent residents go unpunished Kennetta Allen and Ben Adams told the Daily News they're concerned administrators at the city hospital's Behavioral Health Center allow patients to attack each other and staff with impunity.

