At women-only salon in Brooklyn, Muslim-Americans prepare for Eid

Nevien Shehadeh, 19, was one of many Muslim women who chose Le'Jemalik Salon and Boutique in New York's borough of Brooklyn on Friday to prepare for the Eid al-Fitr holiday. Huda Quhshi, owner and cosmetologist at the Le'Jemalik Salon and Boutique, cuts the hair of a Muslim woman ahead of the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.