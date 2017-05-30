Ariel Property Advisors Arranges Two ...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges Two Loans For $3.75 Million On Multifamily Buildings in Brooklyn

Ariel Property Advisors' Capital Services Division recently arranged cash-out, refinance loans for two multifamily properties totaling $3.75 million. The properties are located at 213 and 215 Ralph Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

Brooklyn, NY

