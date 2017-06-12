Announcing: 14xNights Brooklyn Writer...

Announcing: 14xNights Brooklyn Writer's Residency

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Free Williamsburg

Here at Free Williamsburg we're thrilled to announce a brand new Brooklyn residency program called 14xNights , coordinated by staff writer A.P. Smith. 14xNights Brooklyn Writer's Residency aims to "offer an opportunity for a young writer to explore his or her craft for two weeks in the greatest city in the world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Williamsburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12) 3 min ILAL 1,359
Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11) 5 min ILAL 2,244
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 13 min Paul Yanks 337,684
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 22 min The Feed Store Boys 4,070
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Tue BOBBY151 137
News Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican ... Tue Question 2
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 10 Rocky 136
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,811 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC