Announcing: 14xNights Brooklyn Writer's Residency
Here at Free Williamsburg we're thrilled to announce a brand new Brooklyn residency program called 14xNights , coordinated by staff writer A.P. Smith. 14xNights Brooklyn Writer's Residency aims to "offer an opportunity for a young writer to explore his or her craft for two weeks in the greatest city in the world."
