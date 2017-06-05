An urban ag co-working space grows in...

An urban ag co-working space grows in Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: TreeHugger

In a bid to deepen and expand the resources, connections, skills, and capacity in New York City's growing sustainable food and urban agriculture ecosystem, the AgTech X Co-Lab opened its doors to prospective members last week. The venture will offer hands-on experience, the use of hydroponic equipment, educational events, and access to resources for both newcomers and entrepreneurs alike, with its mission clearly stated as aspiring to be "the #1 resource for newcomers looking to transition careers into AgTech & Urban Agriculture."

Start the conversation, or Read more at TreeHugger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 min Paul Yanks 337,409
jets talk back (Dec '07) 8 min Paul Yanks 13,964
Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14) 13 min Musikologist 5
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 31 min Arnold 63,727
Fulton Street (Feb '09) Thu Barbara 3
Did Steve Sicilia brainwash his neighbors on 20... Jun 6 Agent8546 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 2 Yayaya 135
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Kings County was issued at June 09 at 4:50PM EDT

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,810 • Total comments across all topics: 281,637,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC