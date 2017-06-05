An urban ag co-working space grows in Brooklyn

In a bid to deepen and expand the resources, connections, skills, and capacity in New York City's growing sustainable food and urban agriculture ecosystem, the AgTech X Co-Lab opened its doors to prospective members last week. The venture will offer hands-on experience, the use of hydroponic equipment, educational events, and access to resources for both newcomers and entrepreneurs alike, with its mission clearly stated as aspiring to be "the #1 resource for newcomers looking to transition careers into AgTech & Urban Agriculture."

