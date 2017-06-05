An urban ag co-working space grows in Brooklyn
In a bid to deepen and expand the resources, connections, skills, and capacity in New York City's growing sustainable food and urban agriculture ecosystem, the AgTech X Co-Lab opened its doors to prospective members last week. The venture will offer hands-on experience, the use of hydroponic equipment, educational events, and access to resources for both newcomers and entrepreneurs alike, with its mission clearly stated as aspiring to be "the #1 resource for newcomers looking to transition careers into AgTech & Urban Agriculture."
Start the conversation, or Read more at TreeHugger.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 min
|Paul Yanks
|337,409
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|8 min
|Paul Yanks
|13,964
|Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14)
|13 min
|Musikologist
|5
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|31 min
|Arnold
|63,727
|Fulton Street (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Barbara
|3
|Did Steve Sicilia brainwash his neighbors on 20...
|Jun 6
|Agent8546
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 2
|Yayaya
|135
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC