Alleged heroin slinging Brownsville basketball player yet to be arraigned
A 65-year-old former American Basketball Association player from Brownsville who was busted for allegedly leading a multi-million dollar heroin ring, was not produced before the court Monday, putting his case off, for the second time, until Tuesday. James "Fly" Williams was arrested on May 4, 2017 after an eight-month long investigation that found Williams to be the alleged leader of a heroin ring in which Williams purchased drugs from suppliers in the Bronx and then distributed them in bulk and retail amounts throughout Brownsville, Bushwick, Flatbush, Fort Greene, Canarsie and other neighborhoods, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
