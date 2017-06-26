Albany's failure to approve faster, cheaper fix for BQE 'a disgrace,' say Brooklyn officials
In another of Albany's epic misses, the state Legislature ended its session last week having failed to authorize the city's use of the "design-build" bidding process to expedite the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway's long-overdue $1.9 billion rehabilitation. Albany's failure to approve the use of design-build for the BQE project is "so emblematic of the dysfunction in Albany and the dysfunctional relationship between the mayor and the governor," Bray told the Brooklyn Eagle .
