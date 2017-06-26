Albany's failure to approve faster, c...

Albany's failure to approve faster, cheaper fix for BQE 'a disgrace,' say Brooklyn officials

8 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

In another of Albany's epic misses, the state Legislature ended its session last week having failed to authorize the city's use of the "design-build" bidding process to expedite the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway's long-overdue $1.9 billion rehabilitation. Albany's failure to approve the use of design-build for the BQE project is "so emblematic of the dysfunction in Albany and the dysfunctional relationship between the mayor and the governor," Bray told the Brooklyn Eagle .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

