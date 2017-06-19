Adrift from Rikers Island, de Blasio ...

Adrift from Rikers Island, de Blasio fudges on closing

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Eager to get on the bus before it formally left the station, Mayor de Blasio joined Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito to urge shuttering the dirty, dangerous and too-far-removed jails at Rikers Island. In that March announcement, he proclaimed, "It will take many years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 min cpeter1313 314,715
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 28 min Poop pouch Jap FA 337,935
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr Princess Hey 16,762
News These are the dumbest restaurant names ever 6 hr tester 4
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Sat Bob 189 138
Albanian men (Mar '12) Fri 5312abcd 13
Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag... Jun 22 Pat Ed Jones 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,556 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC