A.G. Schneiderman Announces Felony Conviction Of Fake Brooklyn Attorney

June 15, 2017 - Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today announced the felony conviction of Mikhail Perlov, of Brooklyn, NY for posing as an attorney and defrauding multiple victims of tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees. On May 4, 2017, Perlov pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree , five counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree , two counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree , one count of Practicing or Appearing as Attorney-at-Law Without Being Admitted and Registered , two counts of None but Attorneys to Practice in the State , and two counts of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree .

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.