A Confederate General in Brooklyn

A Confederate General in Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New Yorker

When the city of New Orleans took down its last Confederate statue, of General Robert E. Lee, Representative Yvette Clarke, of New York's Ninth Congressional District, had a local take. She tweeted, "We should do likewise with General Lee Avenue in Brooklyn."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 14 min H Lamarr 337,532
Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11) 53 min 2 Dogs 2,237
Fulton N.Y. Dorothy Vickery ..TRUMP ..BARON tar... 1 hr Diana Vickery 8
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Sat Rocky 136
Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14) Fri Musikologist 5
Fulton Street (Feb '09) Jun 8 Barbara 3
Did Steve Sicilia brainwash his neighbors on 20... Jun 6 Agent8546 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 2 Yayaya 135
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Kings County was issued at June 12 at 2:42PM EDT

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,681 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC