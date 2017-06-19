A Confederate General in Brooklyn
When the city of New Orleans took down its last Confederate statue, of General Robert E. Lee, Representative Yvette Clarke, of New York's Ninth Congressional District, had a local take. She tweeted, "We should do likewise with General Lee Avenue in Brooklyn."
