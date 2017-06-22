22-year-old woman pleads guilty to international drug dealing charges

A 22-year-old woman pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to internationally distribute large amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana throughout the U.S. and Mexico, including in Brooklyn. Kenia Valdez Alvarez, of Mazatlan, Mexico, wiped tears away at Brooklyn Federal Court as she prepared herself to plead guilty to helping distribute 100g of heroin, 500g of cocaine, 50g of methamphetamine and 100kg of marijuana throughout Mexico and the U.S. "I made telephone calls for a person who I knew was involved in narcotrafficking," Alvarez said through a translator to Judge Carol Bagley Amon in court.

