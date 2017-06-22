22-year-old woman pleads guilty to in...

22-year-old woman pleads guilty to international drug dealing charges

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

A 22-year-old woman pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to internationally distribute large amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana throughout the U.S. and Mexico, including in Brooklyn. Kenia Valdez Alvarez, of Mazatlan, Mexico, wiped tears away at Brooklyn Federal Court as she prepared herself to plead guilty to helping distribute 100g of heroin, 500g of cocaine, 50g of methamphetamine and 100kg of marijuana throughout Mexico and the U.S. "I made telephone calls for a person who I knew was involved in narcotrafficking," Alvarez said through a translator to Judge Carol Bagley Amon in court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 2 hr Bottomboy 206
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 4 hr Dudley 4,222
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) 5 hr Reverend Laidlaw ... 8,580
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 5 hr Paul Yanks 337,868
Albanian men (Mar '12) 6 hr 5312abcd 13
Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag... Thu Pat Ed Jones 1
News These are the dumbest restaurant names ever Wed IescapedNAM-legs 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 13 BOBBY151 137
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,169 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC