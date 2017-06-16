16-month-old baby girl is beaten clos...

16-month-old baby girl is beaten close to death by her father

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 1 min gizmo 4,167
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 min jimi-yank 337,801
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 57 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,823
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Mon dark voice alley cat 137
News Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po... Mon Louis Farrakhan 2
General lee Jun 17 Rustyredtail 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 13 BOBBY151 137
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,164 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC