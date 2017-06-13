13-Year-Old With Metal Stick and Crack Robs UES Residents of Necklace: NYPD
Three teens toting metal sticks and crack cocaine were arrested for robbing two residents as they were walking late at night last week, police said. A 19 and 20-year-old were walking near the southwest corner of East 89th Street at York Avenue around 10:40 p.m. on June 2, when three teens - two of whom are 16 and one who is 13 - began swinging metal sticks wouldn't let them pass, according to authorities.
