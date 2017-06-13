13-Year-Old With Metal Stick and Crac...

13-Year-Old With Metal Stick and Crack Robs UES Residents of Necklace: NYPD

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

Three teens toting metal sticks and crack cocaine were arrested for robbing two residents as they were walking late at night last week, police said. A 19 and 20-year-old were walking near the southwest corner of East 89th Street at York Avenue around 10:40 p.m. on June 2, when three teens - two of whom are 16 and one who is 13 - began swinging metal sticks wouldn't let them pass, according to authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER Blocked Again ! 6 min FCC investigated ... 13
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 6 min NYStateOfMind 337,534
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 13 min SweLL GirL 18,049
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,750
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Sat Rocky 136
Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14) Fri Musikologist 5
Fulton Street (Feb '09) Jun 8 Barbara 3
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 2 Yayaya 135
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Kings County was issued at June 12 at 2:42PM EDT

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC