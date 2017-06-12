$106M program to bring heat relief to Central Brooklyn and other hot spots
New York City is becoming steadily hotter, and officials have identified three areas in particular - Central Brooklyn, the south Bronx and Northern Manhattan - as being especially vulnerable to the negative health effects brought on by the crippling heat. These sections of the city will be the focus of a new $106 million program designed to bring some summer relief, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 min
|Susanm
|18,069
|Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11)
|2 min
|ZCs
|2,246
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|3 min
|Susanm
|16,702
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 min
|ThomasA
|314,536
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Tue
|BOBBY151
|137
|Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican ...
|Jun 13
|Question
|2
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 10
|Rocky
|136
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC