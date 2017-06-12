$106M program to bring heat relief to...

$106M program to bring heat relief to Central Brooklyn and other hot spots

New York City is becoming steadily hotter, and officials have identified three areas in particular - Central Brooklyn, the south Bronx and Northern Manhattan - as being especially vulnerable to the negative health effects brought on by the crippling heat. These sections of the city will be the focus of a new $106 million program designed to bring some summer relief, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday.

