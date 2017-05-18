You Can Now Use Your Phone to Pay for Parking in Brooklyn and Staten Island
The Department of Transportation rolled out the phone-payment system for parking meters, called ParkNYC , to both boroughs on Thursday. The system first launched in parts of Midtown in December and eventually rolled out to the rest of Manhattan and The Bronx.
