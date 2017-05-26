Work almost complete on park-like entrance to Brooklyn Bridge

A new look: The revamped gateway to the Brooklyn Bridge will include new, tree-lined paths for pedestrians and cyclists to make their way to and from the span. The Brooklyn Bridge will get a safer and more inviting gateway when the city transforms a dangerous intermingling of cars, bicyclist and pedestrians at Tillary Street into an oasis of trees, plants, bike paths, walkway, and happier tourists and commuters - a welcome upgrade to the barren stretch riders and cyclists now must use to get to and from the bridge, according to the local community board's leader.

