Work almost complete on park-like ent...

Work almost complete on park-like entrance to Brooklyn Bridge

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

A new look: The revamped gateway to the Brooklyn Bridge will include new, tree-lined paths for pedestrians and cyclists to make their way to and from the span. The Brooklyn Bridge will get a safer and more inviting gateway when the city transforms a dangerous intermingling of cars, bicyclist and pedestrians at Tillary Street into an oasis of trees, plants, bike paths, walkway, and happier tourists and commuters - a welcome upgrade to the barren stretch riders and cyclists now must use to get to and from the bridge, according to the local community board's leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 42 min BALDWIN ON LIVE NOW 148
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... 1 hr Robert Shaw 5
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) 2 hr Grelda 816
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) 13 hr Antony 134
Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c... Fri Mitch high 1
Gale Strassber Century 21, threatens Karen Cart... Fri Mitch high 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews Fri Mullet Omar Simps... 3
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,960 • Total comments across all topics: 281,161,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC