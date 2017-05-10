When Hitler Was A Common Last Name In...

When Hitler Was A Common Last Name In Jewish Brooklyn

"Herr Adolf Hitler of Germany would be covered with confusion if he dared to enter the strictly kosher home of Mrs. Rose Hitler, pretty young Jewish housewife, who lives at 233 E. 92nd Street, in the heart of Brooklyn's Brownsville." That is the start of an improbable article from June 1933, entitled "Kiss the Mezuzah - and meet the Brownsville Hitlers."

