Welcome to PS 38, a cozy little schoo...

Welcome to PS 38, a cozy little school where kindness is key

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

Ten-year-old Nikita Chernin, a fifth-grader at PS 38 in Midland Beach, has inspired his classmates with a quote by Mark Twain: "Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see." Displayed on bulletin boards in the school, Nikita's favorite quote from one of his favorite authors has prompted other students to share their random acts of kindness on sticky notes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr... 6 hr overlord 1
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... 6 hr overlord 14
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 12 hr slick willie expl... 164
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) Sat Grelda 816
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Sat Antony 134
Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c... May 19 Mitch high 1
Gale Strassber Century 21, threatens Karen Cart... May 19 Mitch high 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC