Welcome to PS 38, a cozy little school where kindness is key
Ten-year-old Nikita Chernin, a fifth-grader at PS 38 in Midland Beach, has inspired his classmates with a quote by Mark Twain: "Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see." Displayed on bulletin boards in the school, Nikita's favorite quote from one of his favorite authors has prompted other students to share their random acts of kindness on sticky notes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr...
|6 hr
|overlord
|1
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|6 hr
|overlord
|14
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|12 hr
|slick willie expl...
|164
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Grelda
|816
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Antony
|134
|Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c...
|May 19
|Mitch high
|1
|Gale Strassber Century 21, threatens Karen Cart...
|May 19
|Mitch high
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC