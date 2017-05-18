Welcome to PS 38, a cozy little school where kindness is key

Ten-year-old Nikita Chernin, a fifth-grader at PS 38 in Midland Beach, has inspired his classmates with a quote by Mark Twain: "Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see." Displayed on bulletin boards in the school, Nikita's favorite quote from one of his favorite authors has prompted other students to share their random acts of kindness on sticky notes.

