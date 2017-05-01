Watch Brooklyn MC G4SHI Live the Good Life in 'Disrespectful' Video: Premiere
The video shows a day in the life of G4SHI, who spends his time performing in front of crowds, hanging out in hotels with friends, and enjoying the good life. On Spotify, "Disrespectful" -- co-signed by Kendall Jenner and Odd Future's Taco -- has amassed almost six million streams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Well Well
|147
|Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Jeremy F
|25
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Joe Joseph
|132
|Bobby Powell is a racist i think
|Sun
|BobsBuddy
|1
|Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11)
|Apr 19
|Al Nocella
|33
|Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol...
|Apr 19
|china white
|1
|General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick
|Apr 18
|doularoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC