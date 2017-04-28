Urban images: Photographer captures 4...

Urban images: Photographer captures 40 years of NYC

Take a step back in time to the summer of 1980 with Brooklyn-born photographer Jamel Shabazz's upcoming gallery show "Sights in the City," opening at United Photo Industries in Dumbo on May 4. The show will debut some never-before-published photos that candidly capture unique, simple moments of life in the city over the last four decades. The photographer's favorite image in the upcoming gallery show is one of two young girls playing patty-cake, he said, because it is full of youth.

