Trial begins for man accused of fatal...

Trial begins for man accused of fatal Bangor shooting

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Thomas "Ferg" Ferguson talks to his attorney Jeffrey Silverstein during the beginning of Ferguson's trial at the Penobscot Judicial Center following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place. The murder trial of Thomas "Ferg" Ferguson began at the Penobscot Judicial Center following a site visit to 201 Center St., where shooting took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 11 hr Mighty righty 10
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... Tue RiccardoFire 171
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... Mon Jack Lord 15
News 'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr... May 22 overlord 1
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) May 20 Grelda 816
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) May 20 Antony 134
Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c... May 19 Mitch high 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Kings County was issued at May 25 at 5:42AM EDT

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,561 • Total comments across all topics: 281,265,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC